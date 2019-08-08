Wead, Samuel J. Jr. February 7, 1938 - August 2, 2019 Sam Wead, Jr. was born on February 7, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to union of the late Sampson Luster of Arkansas and Daisy Louise Shanks Wead of Florida. Sam departed this life of Friday, August 2, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida, which is the hometown of his mother, Daisy. Sam was in the loving care of his sons, Eric and Sam III, and hospice. In August 1969, Sam and business partner, William Lofton, pooled their resources and opened Wead's Super Food Mart in the former Shaver's Food Store at 25th and Ames Avenue. Although it closed a year later, Wead's Super Food Store became the first black-owned grocery store in Omaha. Sam had many notable community, civic and career achievements. He was proudest of being a good dad to his children and a superb athlete. He excelled in basketball and track at North High School in Omaha. Sam leaves to cherish his memory many family members and friends. Sam is survived by his brother, Dr. Rodney (Vanessa) of St. Louis, MO. Sam has four sons: Eric, Darrin, Brett, Sam III; and three step-daughters: Michelle Patterson (Garry), Laurie Burton and Phyllis Woodard (Demetrius). There are 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends and transitioned souls in the Sam Wead family. His sister, Beverly A. Wead Blackburn Jones and wife, Faye Elizabeth Armstong Wead preceded Sam in death. VISITATION: Friday, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE immediately following at 11am, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
