Wayne, William John Age 97 - November 5, 2019 Retired UNL Professor of Geology. Father of Nancy (Randy) Scott of Omaha. Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE (308) 398-2929

