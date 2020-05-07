Wayne, Naomi Luella Of Lincoln, mother of Nancy and Randy Scott of Bellevue, NE; John and Teresa Wayne of Grand Island, NE; and Annette and Gary Fiedler of Currie, MN passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Cremation was chosen and there will be an interment at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929

