Waymire, Kipp Lansing January 18, 1962 - June 5, 2020 Age 58. Preceded in death by parents, Ron and Bonnie Waymire; and Kris Waymire. Survived by wife of 28 years, Ruth; children, Samantha Waymire, Forrest Waymire, and Brianna Waymire (Ryan McClellan); mother-in-law, Ann Kochenderfer "Mom"; sisters, Kim Waymire and Karolyn Taheer; brother-in-law, Kevin Kochenderfer (Tracy); many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, June 10, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, June 11, 11am, at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd., Bellevue. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

