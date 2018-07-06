Watters, John Furniss, Sr. Col. USAF (Ret) Age 101 John Furniss Watters passed away on Saturday, 30 June, at the age of 101. Born 4 February, 1917 in Selma, AL, he graduated from Auburn University in 1940 and was immediately commissioned into the U.S. Army through the ROTC program, initially serving in the horse-drawn artillery. As World War II approached, he transferred into the U.S. Army Air Corps - serving as a B-17 bombardier/navigator in the European Theater. During 1943 - 1944, John completed more than the required 25 combat bombing missions, at a time when the life expectancy was only 10 missions. He served at the B-17 crew, squadron, bomb group, bomb wing, and air division levels. His final assignment was as General LeMay's lead operational bombing planner. Displaying great courage, he continued flying additional dangerous bombing missions after meeting his requirements, just to ensure he remained current in the air war's evolving operations and tactics and to enable him to more effectively plan missions. Post-war, John remained in the military as a career officer, serving for as long as the new U.S. Air Force would allow him, 30 years, holding command at several senior levels including a Strategic Air Command Missile Squadron, and developing intermediate range ballistic missiles. His military service spanned horse-drawn artillery to strategic bombers to ballistic missiles. His personal awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart and twice he was assigned to units recognized with the Presidential Unit Citation. He retired from the USAF as a full Colonel in 1970 and made Bellevue, NE, his home. During John's World War II service in England, he met his future wife, the lovely Jean Briggs. Despite Jean's initial distaste for Yanks, John's dogged pursuit won her over. During their courtship, Jean entered the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS) - and unbeknownst to John, served in the highly classified ENIGMA code-breaking program. Being extremely sensitive duty, Jean never told John (nor anyone else) about her highly classified work until the program was declassified 30 years later. Immediately after the war, they were engaged and John received special permission from the British authorities for Jean to leave the WRNS. They were married immediately thereafter in England, starting a marriage that spanned 72 wonderful years. John leaves behind his devoted wife, Jean, and their six children: (John Jr., Duncan, Christopher (Lori), Jennifer Ricou (Ernesto), Robin (Pamela) and Peter (Amanda). John is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John was an unbelievably courageous, tough and tenacious individual who defended our liberties at a critical time of great peril. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend to many. His truly remarkable memory even past age 100 was a source of amazement to those privileged to know him. He will be greatly missed by those fortunate to have had their lives enriched by his unique awareness, presence, love and deeply-dedicated friendship. John's life was truly a life well-lived. VISITATION: Monday, July 9, 2018, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel Visitation resuming Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 10am-Noon prior to the Funeral Service both at the Capehart Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
(2) entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
Mrs. Watters and the Entire Watters' family - Colonel Watters was one in a million and I am so Blessed to have known him. The memories are many and joyous of our families enjoying Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July and everything in between. Colonel Watters lived a long and amazing life, touching many people in positive ways. We will miss him and wish you all God's blessings and comfort. Love Donna, Maria and Vernon (Magazu) Nicholson
