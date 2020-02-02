Watson, William G. Jr. July 2, 1947 - January 27, 2020 Age 72. Bill passed away peacefully on January 27th surrounded by his family. He was a former Nebraska State Trooper and Deputy Sheriff and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He also served many years on the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. Preceded in death by wife, Sally; parents, Bill and Roberta. Survived by children, Stephanie Dutkowski (David), Erin Patterson (Aram), Patrick Watson (Jamie); grandchildren, Tyler, Brian, Brett, Maddox and Xavier; sisters, Susan Watson, Beth Ann Markowski; niece, Melissa Siverling; and sister-in-law, Nancy Northcutt. Private Family Service. Memorials: Nebraska Humane Society www.nehumanesociety.org/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

