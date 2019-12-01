Watson, Vernetta V. February 3, 1936 - November 22, 2019 Preceded in death by son, V. Milo Watson. Survived by husband, Eugene Watson; children: Sandra Watson, Felicia Watson, and Mark Watson; grandchildren: DaeVon Harker, and Melia Watson; and many other family and friends. VISITATION: 6pm Friday, December 6, at Forest Lawn, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: 9am Saturday, December 7, at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. Omaha, NE 68111. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. | www.forestlawnomaha.com

