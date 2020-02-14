Watson, Louis Michael Born July 23, 2019 in Omaha, NE, and deceased on February 8, 2020 in Omaha. Survived by parents, Stephanie Cisney and Justin Watson; brothers, Rory Watson and Oliver Morrisey; paternal grandmother, Rebekah Kershaw; maternal grandfather, Stephen Cisney; great-grandparents, Marlene McPherson, David and Ellen Kershaw; and extended family. Louis will be remembered for heroism as a donor. He saved at least four lives by donating his heart, liver, kidneys and intestine. Louis will live on through the lives of others and for generations to come. He was a gift of love and he is truly missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 11am, at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 S. 370th Plaza, Bellevue, NE.

