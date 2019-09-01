Watkins, Donald Robert December 21, 1946 - August 31, 2019 VISITATION will be held from 2-3:30pm Sunday, September 1, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

