Waters, Roger T. March 13, 1940 - August 26, 2019 Roger T. Waters, age 79, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away August 26, 2019. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on March 13, 1940 to the late Charles and Elsie (Crowson) Waters. Roger graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1958. He worked for Western Electric for 14 years and then owned and operated Memories Lounge. He was a longtime member and at one point managed the Elk's Lodge #531. Roger had served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Rainbow Post #2. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Waters; stepson, Scott Kern. Roger is survived his wife, Bonnie Waters; children, Roger Waters Jr., Jim Waters (Jeanie), Dawne Davis (Dave), Shauna Oliphant; stepson, Chris Kern; sisters, Debbie Mabbitt and Joy Lee Moffit; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; pets, Libby and Big Ellie. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

