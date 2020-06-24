Waters, Deborah A. (Ferlise) April 4, 1953 - June 15, 2020 Preceded by parents: Sam and Joan Ferlise. Survived by daughter, Angie (Brett) Krebs; grandchildren: Hannah and Rely all of Omaha; and brother, Bill Ferlise, AZ. ROSARY: Friday, June 26, at 6pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, June 27, at 10am. All Services will be at St James Catholic Church. 4710 N 90th ST, Omaha.

