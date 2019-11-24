Waszgis, Rose M.

Waszgis, Rose M. October 15, 1931 - November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James Sr.; parents, Stan and Frances Gorzelanski; brother, John (Julie) Gorzelanski; and sister, Wanda (Frank) Conklin. Survived by sons, James Jr. (Luann), Jeffrey (Theresa), and Gregory (Karen) Waszgis; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm, with 6pm PRAYER SERVICE, all at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Monday 9:at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment in St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

