Washington, Harry Douglas Jr. Age 85 - December 14, 2019 Survived by wife: Dolores E. Washington; sons: Harry Douglas, III, Omaha; Michael R. (Colleen), Seattle, WA, and Maliek M. (Leslie) Washington, Norfolk, VA; daughter: Harriette D. Washington, Omaha; sister: Queenester Sutton, St. Louis, MO; 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 10am Monday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette; Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Washington, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.