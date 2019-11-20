Washington, Brenda C.

Washington, Brenda C. August 8, 1959 - November 17, 2019 Survived by husband, Timothy Washington; children: Kay Simonds, Tremonsha McNeese, Ebonni Washington, Tristan B. Washington; mother, Lucille Simonds; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by son, Antonio Montez Simonds. SERVICES 10am Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street. Visitation one hour prior to services. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

