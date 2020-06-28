Wartchow, Albert "Bert" Robert May 3, 1930 - June 19, 2020 Age 90. He was born on May 3, 1930 in Omaha, and passed away on June 19, 2020 in Wauwatosa, WI. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Shirley (nee Hallback); and children, Christian (Janet) Wartchow, Karen Wartchow, Catherine Sloan, and Julia Wartchow. He was a loving Grampy/Opa and will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Jennifer (Colette Montoya) Sloan, Joshua (Amanda Tripp) Wartchow, Patrick Sloan, Daniel (Sarah Hahn) Sloan, Robert Sloan, Kirsten (David) Teklits, and Beth (Ted) Swanson. A Memorial Celebration will be held when it is possible to be together physically again. Please see the Harder Funeral Home website for further details. Harder Funeral Service, Inc. Brookfield, WI 262-781-8350

