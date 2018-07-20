Warsocki, Richard E. "Dick" USMC Aug 31, 1950 - Jul 18, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Rosemary "Jean" and Richard Warsocki; brother, Michael. Survived by wife, Susan "Tess"; daughters, Sally (Mike) Astorino and Jenny Channell; grandchildren: Sierra, Micah, Angelo, Talia, Lino and Layla; sisters: Julie (Frank) Theisen, Charlene Warsocki, Mary (Mark) Vandenbroucke, Patty Warsocki and Amy Begley; brothers, Mark, Steve and Jerry; all the friends we call "Family." VISITATION begins Saturday at 9:30am with a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2206 Binney St). Luncheon to follow at the GI Forum Pavilion (2002 N St). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pine Ridge Toy Drive Propane Fund. The website is Toydriveforpineridge.org. Special instruction: propane fund. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

