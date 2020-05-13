Warrick, Doris Arlene April 26, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Survived by daughters: Cindy P. Schlegelmilch (Kim), Teresa "Teri" Reynolds and Ginger Lasch (Eric); son, Jonathan Warrick; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, May 14th, 1pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

