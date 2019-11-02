Warren, Beverly J. October 31, 1936 - October 31, 2019 Survived by children: Rhonda (Steve) Baker, Jeff (Julene) Warren and Joe (Roxane) Warren; grandchildren: Emily, Jackie (Jake), Clay and Kane (Breanne); great-grandchildren: Jacob and Kayelee; sister, Joyce Lewis; brother-in-law, Raymond (Ann) Warren; sister-in-law, Joan Wedgewood; along with many nieces and nephews; and special family friend, LaDona Warren. VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 3, from 6-8pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. SERVICE: Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30am, at Country Bible Church, Blair. Graveside: 1pm at Tekamah Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

