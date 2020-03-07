Warner, Jerry L. May 5, 1945 - March 5, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Saille Kristine Warner-Norton (Scott), Kate Dietrich (Gary), Jeremy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brennan, Sydney, Nate, Connor, Finn, Maeve; brother, Don; sister, Pat; family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.