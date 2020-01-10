Warner, Elizabeth January 6, 1925 - January 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Carl; brothers and sisters; daugher-in-law Mary Warner. Survived by children Paul Warner and Dolores Kudym; grandchildren Paul Warner II, Michael Scott (Julie) Warner, Phillip (Brena) Warner, Michelle (Steve) Juon; great-grandchildren Mercedes, Hailie, Scott, Jason, Lyla, and Gabriel; siblings Lucy Kolc and Ralph (Dorothey) Armendariz; many nieces and nephews. No services. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

