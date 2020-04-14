Warga, Charles J. Jr.

Warga, Charles J. Jr. September 23, 1929 - April 11, 2020 Age 90, of Plattsmouth. Charlie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene; three sons and daughters-in-law: Steve (Joni), Tom (Sharon), Joe (Deb); one daughter and son-in-law: Mary Jo (John) Meisinger; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: George and Marsha Gunia; three nieces, one nephew, and many cousins and friends. Private Family Funeral Mass: 10:30am Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Church of The Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. (See the Church of The Holy Spirit Facebook page for service streaming information). Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit, Cass County Historical Society, or for Masses. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

