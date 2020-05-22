Ward, Phyllis J.

Ward, Phyllis J. Age 84 - May 20, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Leo E. Sova; mother, Valeria M. Sova; brother, Ronald Sova; and sister, Patricia Peterson. Survived by son, Rick Wiese (Sue), IA; son, Anthony Ward (Jenny), OH; daughter, Teresa Ward (Nicole Nietfeld), NE; grandchildren: Jeana, Matthew, Anna, Ian, Aidan, Elijah, and Kenny; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jace; sisters, Lucille Slizoski and Donna Moore; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ladies Guild, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. VISITATION: Saturday, May 23, from 9:30-11am, with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be directed by the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

