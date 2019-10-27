Ward, Millicent Alice "Mitzi" May 24, 1941 - October 18, 2019 Mitzi passed away from complications from a stroke in Glendale, AZ. Her survivors include her daughters, Lisa Eakins of Sun City AZ, Laura Grosso (Anthony) of Mesa AZ, and Kelly Sanderson (Colin) of Naperville, IL; son, Keven Ward (Janette) of Tonganoxie, KS; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers; Keith Dunn (Linda) of Shawnee KS, and Dan Dunn (Caroline) of Harlingen, TX. Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Robert L Ward. There will be a Celebration of Mitzi's Life in January, details will follow.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.