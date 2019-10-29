Ward, Maxine J. (Gallaher) Maxine J. (Gallaher) Ward, age 100, passed away October 26, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Maxine was born June 6, 1919 in rural Logan, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Albert "Al" and Dorothy "Dollie" (Armstrong) Gallaher. Upon her graduation from Logan High School in 1938, Maxine taught country school. At the age of 16, she met her future husband, Lyle, at a barn dance. On September 23, 1939, she and Lyle eloped. In that period of time teachers were not allowed to be married. Their marriage was kept secret until the spring of the following year so that she could continue teaching. Maxine became a farm wife for the next 45 years. They were married nearly 75 years at the time of Lyle's death. She and Lyle always loved dancing and were a handsome couple on the dance floor. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Lyle and brothers, Donald and Arnold Gallaher. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Saundra (Bob) Darrah; sons, Dale (Jan) Ward, Richard (Rita) Ward; grandchildren, Scott Darrah, Rhonda (Bob) Gibler, Jill (Tony) Bohaty, Lisa Ward, Mike (Carol) Ward, Brian (Katie) Ward, 12 great grandchildren; brother, Dean (Tresa) Gallaher; nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, 11am at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. VISITATION: with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Most Popular
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Maurice Washington has 'a lot of things he needs to do' to earn trust and rejoin Huskers
-
Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis to take indefinite medical leave of absence
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
Services planned for man who died in fire Thursday morning in Omaha
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.