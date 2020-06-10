Ward, Gene E. February 2, 1940 - January 26, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, June 13th, 10am-Noon, at the DC Centre in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gene E. Ward Endowed Scholarship; Glenwood-Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 465, Glenwood, IA 51534.

