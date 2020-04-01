Ward, Gene E. February 2, 1940 - January 26, 2020 Gene, a retired architect, was born on a farm in Pacific Junction, IA; attended one-room schoolhouses; graduated with academic and 3-sport athletic honors from Glenwood High School; accepted a 4-year football scholarship to UNL where he lettered; was a NClub member; played semi-pro football with Lincoln Comets while attending college. Newly married, Gene and Virgie emigrated to Sydney, Australia for over 2 years. They returned to Omaha to Gene's previous job at HDR, then was self-employed for 20 years. He was a man with many talents: builder, gardener, fisherman and hunter, gourmet cook, athlete of many sports, reader, traveler, had a lovely smile with a great sense of humor. Gene was a quiet, reflective man who was there to help a friend, a relative or a neighbor. He was very loyal to his longtime friends and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Sophia Folkerts Ward; brothers, Paul, Earl, David, Edward and their wives. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virgie; sister, Joan (John) Denny; many relatives and lifelong friends. Celebration of Life 10 to Noon, Saturday, June 13th, at the DC Centre in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gene E. Ward Endowed Scholarship; Glenwood-Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 465, Glenwood, IA 51534. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.