Wang, Ming Der January 9, 1949 - June 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Le and Ho Wang. Survived by wife, Lu Wang; son and daughter-in-law, Ping and Surina Wang; daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Dean Peterson; grandchildren: Haylee, Bennett, Makayla, Gavin, Jayden, Ayla, Aubree; sister, Ming Shua. VISITATION: Monday, June 15th, 3-7pm, at Mortuary. Private Family Services to be held. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Medical Center Infectious Disease Fund, C/O University of Nebraska Foundation. P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln NE 68501. Fund # 01147410 KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE | 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

