Wanek, Frank A. Maj USAF (Ret) Age 87 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ann Wanek. Survived by wife, Rose; sons, Ron, Dave (Vicki), Gary (Deb) and Kevin Wanek; daughter, Denise (Don) Wirth; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (JoAnn) and Richard (Fianc�e Missy Prieve) Wanek. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. VISITATION: Thursday, 4:30-6:30pm, with 6:30pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Wanek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

