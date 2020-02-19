Wane, Nicole Jean September 20, 1978 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Joelynne "Jody" Wane. Survived by father, Kenneth Wane; sister, Katie Osvog (Chad), brothers, Andy Wane (Maria) and Joel Wane; nephews, Connor and Payton; and niece, Madison. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska substance abuse program or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

