Wane, Nicole Jean September 20, 1978 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Joelynne "Jody" Wane. Survived by father, Kenneth Wane; sister, Katie Osvog (Chad), brothers, Andy Wane (Maria) and Joel Wane; nephews, Connor and Payton; and niece, Madison. Family will receive friends Thurs., Feb. 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

