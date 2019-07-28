Wamsat, Virgil P.

Wamsat, Virgil P. Age 91 Fremont, NE. Virgil was born on January 3, 1928 to Paul and Hildegarde Wamsat. He graduated in 1949 and was married to Patricia in 1951. He became a Certified Architect in 1954, and started his own business in 1956 and continued to work until 2018. He is survived by wife Patricia; children, Garrison Wamsat of Fremont, Julia Wamsat of Fremont, and Jennifer (Howard) Bell of LaVista, NE; grandchildren, Brianna, Maximillion, and Alexandra Bell; and brother Richard Wamsat of Lincoln, CA. No Services will be held. Condolence to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

