Waltrip, Kathryn J. April 27, 1947 - September 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mary Waltrip; and brother, Leonard. Survived by siblings: Patricia Mihalyak (Ernie), Dolores Harrison (Robert), John Waltrip, and Jerry Waltrip (Sue Wilson); special niece with whom she lived, Tami Waltrip; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and beloved friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23rd from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 24th at 10am at Our Lady of Carter Lake, site of Corpus Christi, 3501 N. 9th St. in Carter Lake, IA. Interment, Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

