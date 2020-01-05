Walton, Kenneth Ray "Kenny" July 22, 1947 - December 31, 2019 Kenneth (Kenny) Ray Walton, born July 22, 1947 in Galion, Ohio, died December 31, 2019 at home in rural Avoca, Nebraska, age 72- 1/2 . With his indominable spirit, he fought liver cancer these last months, as well as his life struggle with Crohn's disease, and other afflictions. Kenny grew up on a rural truck farm in Edison, Ohio, where he enjoyed his youth and developed his entrepreneurial spirit selling vegetables at the family's roadside stand. He graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in 1965. Kenny was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served in the Infantry and as a Radio Repairman in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, when he was Honorably Discharged. Kenny used his GI benefits for education at the Department of Art at Ohio State University 1970-76, and worked in the ceramics and glass areas, joining in at the beginnings of the Studio Glass Movement. He taught stained glass at art centers in Columbus, Ohio, blew glass at Columbus College of Art & Design from 1978-85, and worked with developmentally disabled adults for Franklin County and the State Institute for 10 years. Kenny moved to Nebraska in 1985 to build his own glass studio and develop his art business. Through 1990 to 2007, Kenny exhibited his hand-blown glass at the highest level of juried arts and craft fairs around the country and region, winning many awards. He had solo exhibitions of his glass in Nagoya, Japan, Ohio Craft Museum, and the Haydon Art Center in Lincoln. His work was included in "New Glass Review" at the Corning Museum of Glass in 1995, and shown in group exhibitions in Chicago, China, Montana, California, St. Louis, Washington DC, Kansas, and Ohio. He received two Nebraska Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowships in 1994 and 1995, and a Mid-America Arts Alliance/National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 1995. He lectured on his glass in Finland, Poland, Hawaii and throughout the Midwest. Kenny loved plants, gardening, feeding the wild birds, his many dogs, cooking, music, movies, and political news. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Walton and Marjorie Stevens Walton; nephew, John Wesley Dowell II; niece, Renee Hall-Ramsey; brother-in-law, John Wesley Dowell Sr.; and brother-in-law, Tom Lyon. He is survived by his wife Karen Kunc; and sister, Pamela Dowell Hall (Deland, FL); his parents-in-law; five sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and exhibition of his blown glass will be held in April at Constellation Studios in Lincoln, NE on a date to be announced.
