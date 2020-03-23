Walters, Richard V. March 26, 1946 - March 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Lottie Walters. Survived by wife, Karen Walters; children, Alan (Mary Ann) Walters, Kelly Marrs, and Julie (James) White; grandchildren, Brandon and Gavin Marrs, and Elizabeth and Olivia Walters; sister Barb Lohmann; brother Darrell Walters; numerous nieces and nephews; and granddogs, Bella and Cooper. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 12pm at Cedardale Cemetery, Papillion, NE. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date after the pandemic is over. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

