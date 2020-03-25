Walters, Richard V. March 26, 1946 - March 20, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, 12pm, at Cedardale Cemetery, Papillion, NE. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date after the pandemic is over. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

