Walters, Ottilee "Lee" Roze (Wellman) January 3, 1929 - November 3, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband of 60 years, Louis "Vernie" Walters; sisters, Joy Ellen Kennedy and Sarah Weinrich. Survived by children, Denise (Russ) Weatherby and Bill (Lisa) Walters; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Weatherby, Megan (Mike) Weatherby-Brunkow, and Jessi Monsen; great-grandchildren, Avery, Teghan, Gannon, and Mason; siblings, Sharon Tompkins; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be Friday, Nov. 8, at 9am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

