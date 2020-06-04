Walters, Lorraine A. June 8, 1959 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by children Mathew and Hillary, parents Paul and Mary Ann Filipowicz. Survived by daughters Jo Anne and Jessica, granddaughter Kennedy long-time life partner Tim Riskowski Sr., brother Mike (Michele) Filipowicz, sister Debbie Mason. VISITATION Friday after 5pm with FUNERAL SERVICE, 7pm at the funeral home. Memorial Luncheon Saturday, 10:30am at D.A.V. Social Hall, 4515 F St. Go to funeral home website to view live broadcast of funeral service. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

