Walters, Lawrence R. May 30, 1943 - July 27, 2019 Age 76, of Eldridge, IA. Passed away on July 27, 2019 in Davenport, IA. Larry was born in Omaha, the son of Charles and Naomi (Bangs) Walters. On May 6, 1967, Larry was united in marriage to Ruth A. Birge in Fort Calhoun, NE. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Ruth; his daughter, Carol Knisley; and his sons, Clinton and Christopher. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. A MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Graveside Services will be held on Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Larry's full obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com. CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME Bettendorf, IA | (563) 285-5382

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.