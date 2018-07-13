Walters, Doris W. Age 90 A lifelong educator, a mom, a grandma, a friend, and a sorority sister. She was a gregarious, outgoing woman who was leader of Sigma Gamma Rho. Doris W. Walters passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 11, in her home. Born Nov. 8, 1927 in Austin, TX. Preceded by husband, Richard H. Walters; mother, Florence Wilkerson; daughter, Saundra Brooks; and son, Michael Brooks. Survived by son, David Johnson; and many grand, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Family, friends and students whose lives Doris touched are invited to Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Monday, July 16th, 10am to honor, reminisce, grieve, and share memories.

