Walters, Charles M. "Chuck" Nov 5, 1936 - Jul 25, 2018 VISITATION on Monday, July 30th from 11am to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Memorial Service at 1pm. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs with military honors by Kanesville Rider Honor Guard. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.