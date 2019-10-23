Waltermeyer, Lois M. December 23, 1926 - October 20, 2019 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N. 108th St, Omaha, NE 68164 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.