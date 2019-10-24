Waltermeyer, Lois M. December 23, 1926 - October 21, 2019 Preceded in death by son, John. Survived by daughters, Linda Vacanti and Julie Waltermeyer; grandson, Gabriel (Megan) Vacanti; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Emma and Gabriella; brothers, Pat and Jerry; sister, Jeanette. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at St. Leo's with Rosary Service at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: 10am Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Sun Ridge Village. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

