Walsh, John Patrick Mar 1, 1951 - Jun 29, 2018 VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon to follow immediately at the Masonic Temple. Private burial on Monday. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

