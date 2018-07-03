Walsh, John Patrick Mar 1, 1951 - Jun 29, 2018 John Patrick Walsh, age 67, passed away while traveling on June 29, 2018 in Clackamus, OR. John was born, March 1, 1951 in Council Bluffs to the late James P. and Esther M. (Deneen) Walsh and graduated with the class of 1969 at St. Albert. John served in the National Guard and began a 42-year career at the Union Pacific Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer, retiring in 2011. John came into the world on March 1st, as only a true Irishman would, thus his tale began. Friends and family were paramount to John from the very beginning. He loved to share all the stories of his cherished family, boyhood fun, high school buddies, neighbors, teammates and lifelong friends. John always had time for those he loved most, his mom and dad, his children Erin, Kelly and Brandon, and his brothers and sisters. He gained a special twinkle in his eyes when his granddaughter Alaina came on the scene. Sue knew she was in trouble when John showed up for their first date in a tux. Their lives blossomed on the lake and their love deepened with every new adventure and sunset. There was always a new city to explore, Irish song to sing, people to meet, recipes to be found and bottles of wine to enjoy. He never missed an opportunity to visit with family and friends near and far. Cuz was a very special word to him. Romping on the floor with children and everyone's dog was a trademark. No one was a stranger for long with John. His helping hands and big Irish heart surrounded everyone he met. You didn't even have to ask John for help, just look up and he was there by your side. Eli made everyone feel special, because to him, they were. John is preceded in death by his parents, James and Esther; brothers, Dennis and Jeffrey; sisters, Marian Thompson and Susan Young. Survivors include his sweetheart, Sue, whom he married in 2004; daughters, Erin Walsh, all Council Bluffs; Kelly (Mark) Watson Merriam, KS; son, Brandon Barrett, Albuquerque, NM; granddaughter, Alaina Watson; sister, Maureen Petry; brother, David Walsh, all Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, cousins. VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon to follow immediately at the Masonic Temple. Private burial on Monday. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
(1) entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
