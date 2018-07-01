Walsh, John Patrick Age 67 Council Bluffs, IA. Retired locomotive engineer. Passed away suddenly while traveling on June 29, 2018 in Oregon. SERVICES ARE PENDING CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

