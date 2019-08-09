Walsh, Eileen

Walsh, Eileen January 20, 1923 - August 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis Walsh; daughter, Betsy Walsh. Survived by daughters, Linda (Robert) Fell, Nancy (John) Thomas; grandchildren, Michael (Kasandra) Fell. Anne (Jeff) Burks, David (Roni) Fell; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Giever; nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, with 4pm Wake Service, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

