Walls, Stephen J. Age 76 - August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Louise; sisters, Nadine Walls and Linda Hoult; and granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Bartunek. Survived by best friend and wife, Carrie Lynn Walls (Ojeski); children, Jeanette (John) Bartunek, Stephen P. (Tamara) Walls, and Kathleen (Brent) Hodgen; grandchildren, Blake, Kassandra, Noah, Jordan, and Matthew; brother, Chuck Walls; sister, Bonnie (Larry) Gerlt; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, 6-7pm at St Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., with VIGIL at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 8, 10am at the Church. Committal with Military Honors at St John Cemetery at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

