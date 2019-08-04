Wallis, Malvern

Wallis, Malvern Age 82 - July 30, 2019 Survived by wife, Dorothy Wallis of Mondamin, IA; 2 sons, Gregg (Beverly) Wallis of Woodbine, IA and Jeff Wallis of Mondamin, IA; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 9 siblings. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30am Tuesday, August 6th at Funeral Home. VISITATION with family 5-8pm Monday at Funeral Home. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, Iowa 712-647-2221 www.foutsfuneralhome.com

