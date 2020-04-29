Wallis, Jeffery Age 57 - April 22, 2020 Survivors include three children, Jessica (Kevin) Johnson and Joshua (Chelsea) Wallis all of Blair, NE; and Tylor Wallis of Missouri Valley; mother, Dorothy Wallis of Mondamin; brother, Gregg (Beverly) Wallis of Woodbine. VISITATION: Thursday, 2-7pm, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Soldier Valley Cemetery near Pisgah. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

