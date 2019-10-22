Wallick, Robert H. September 7, 1921 - October 19, 2019 Robert H. Wallick, age 98, of Omaha, formerly of Lincoln, died October 19, 2019. He was born September 7, 1921 in rural Bennet, NE, to Alva E. and Grace E. (Davidson) Wallick. WWII U.S. Army Veteran. Ret. from Lincoln Electric System in 1988. Survivors include his wife, Joan; son, Gregg (Elaine) Wallick; daughter, Kathy (Joe) Link; four grandchildren: Kurt Gonnerman, Mark Gonnerman, Amanda Wallick, Brett (Stephanie) Wallick; five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Hanson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street. Memorials to the family for later designation. Cremation/No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.